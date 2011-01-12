AMBER Alerts Now Available on Facebook



ALEXANDRIA, VA.: AMBER Alerts are now available on Facebook. As of today, individual pages for the 50 states, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia have been created so that Facebook users might subscribe to regional alerts via the site’s news feed feature.



The initiative was announced Jan. 3. AMBER Alert officials note that more than 500 million people use Facebook. Around 800,000 children are reported missing every year. The AMBER Alert program was born of a voluntary partnership between broadcasters and law enforcement agencies. The program is credited with the recovery of at least 525 abducted children since it was launched in 1997.



The AMBER Alert Facebook page with links to the 53 regional pages is at on.fb.me/AMBERalertFB.



