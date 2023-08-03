Amazon’s Freevee Launches 31 NBCU FAST Channels

Amazon’s Freevee streaming platform has added 31 FAST Channels from NBCUniversal.

NBCUniversal announced in late June that the channels would be coming to Freevee and other outlets.

The channels include 12 local news channels from NBCU-owned local stations and four local news channels from their Telemundo stations.

Other channels were programming with content from past seasons of such series as “Saturday Night Live,” “The Real Housewives” franchises, “Top Chef,” and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” as well as Spanish-language entertainment and news from Telemundo, library television series including “Little House on the Prairie," “Murder, She Wrote” and "Saved by the Bell.”

The recently launched channels include: