Amazon’s Freevee Launches 31 NBCU FAST Channels
The new Freevee channels include 16 local news services from NBCU-owned stations
Amazon’s Freevee streaming platform has added 31 FAST Channels from NBCUniversal.
NBCUniversal announced in late June that the channels would be coming to Freevee and other outlets.
The channels include 12 local news channels from NBCU-owned local stations and four local news channels from their Telemundo stations.
Other channels were programming with content from past seasons of such series as “Saturday Night Live,” “The Real Housewives” franchises, “Top Chef,” and “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” as well as Spanish-language entertainment and news from Telemundo, library television series including “Little House on the Prairie," “Murder, She Wrote” and "Saved by the Bell.”
The recently launched channels include:
- Empty list
- Bravo Vault
- Dateline 24/7
- E! Keeping Up
- GolfPass
- Historias de Amor
- Lo Mejor de Telemundo
- LX
- Million Dollar Listing Vault
- NBC Bay Area News
- NBC Boston News
- NBC Chicago News
- NBC Connecticut News
- NBC Dallas Fort Worth News
- NBC Los Angeles News
- NBC New York News
- NBC News Now
- NBC Philadelphia News
- NBC San Diego News
- NBC South Florida News
- NBC Washington DC News
- Oxygen True Crime Archives
- Real Housewives Vault
- Rotten Tomatoes
- SNL Vault
- Telemundo al Dia
- Telemundo Noticias California
- Telemundo Noticias Florida
- Telemundo Noticias Noreste
- Telemundo Noticias Texas
- Today All Day
- Top Chef Vault
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.