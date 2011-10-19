Amazon Ups Prime Video with Expanded PBS License



SEATTLE: Amazon.com recently expanded their licensing agreement with PBS Distribution, increasing the volume of streaming video available to subscribers of their Amazon Prime service.



The new license supplies Prime members with approximately 1,000 episodes of PBS shows. Titles include NOVA, Masterpiece, Antiques Roadshow, Ken Burns documentaries featuring The Civil War, The National Parks: America’s Best Idea, Baseball, Jazz and the new series Prohibition.



Other popular PBS shows will be available to stream the day after they first air on television, including Frontline and Washington Week.



“Expanding the reach of our content by making it accessible through digital platforms is a key priority for PBS,” said Jason Seiken, senior vice president of PBS Interactive, Product Development and Innovation, in a press release. “We are already delivering more than 150 million streams of programming across web and mobile apps each month, so we are excited to offer more titles through Prime instant video and ensure that our acclaimed content is available whenever and wherever people want it.”



The deal will reportedly put the total number of available Prime videos at 12,000 by the end of the year.



