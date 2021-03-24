Amazon to Stream 21 Yankees Games for 2021 MLB Season

NEW YORK—The New York Yankees have found a streaming home on Amazon Prime Video, as YES Network has announced a deal that will put 21 Yankees games on the streaming platform for no additional cost to subscribers throughout the Yankees' home-team footprint. The first Yankees game available on Amazon Prime will be an April 18 game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The home-team footprint covers New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania and north and central New Jersey. The games will be simulcasts of games produced by YES Network. The games will be available on any Amazon Prime Video compatible devices.

As part of the streams, Amazon will provide its X-Ray technology, which allows fans streaming on Android, iOS mobile and FireTV to access live in-game stats, teams and player details and real-time play-by-play information while they watch. Prime Video will also offer a 15-minute pre-game show ahead of every stream, featuring YES Network on-air talent.

Here is the full schedule of Yankees games that will be available on Prime Video for the 2021 MLB season:

April 18 vs. Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. ET

April 23 at Cleveland, 7 p.m. ET

April 27 at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m. ET

May 14 at Baltimore, 7 p.m. ET

May 21 vs. Chicago White Sox, 7 p.m. ET

May 29 at Detroit, 4 p.m. ET

May 30 at Detroit, 1 p.m. ET

June 12 at Philadelphia, 4 p.m. ET

June 20 vs. Oakland, 1 p.m. ET

July 2 vs. New York Mets, 7 p.m. ET

July 11 at Houston, 2 p.m. ET

July 23 at Boston, 7 p.m. ET

July 27 at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. ET

July 30 at Miami, 7 p.m. ET

Aug. 15 at Chicago White Sox, 2 p.m. ET

Aug. 17 vs. Boston, 7 p.m. ET

Aug. 22 vs. Minnesota, TBD

Aug. 28 at Oakland, 4 p.m. ET

Sept. 17 vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m. ET

Sept. 24 at Boston, 7 p.m. ET

Sept. 29 at Toronto, 7 p.m ET