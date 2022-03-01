Amazon Luna Cloud Gaming Service Launches Nationwide

SEATTLE—As a number of tech and streaming giants like Microsoft and Netflix are beefing up their operations in the $200 billion global video game business, Amazon has expanded its Luna cloud gaming service to the entire mainland U.S. with an expanded library of games and new features.

The service launched last year in beta to some customers.

With the full U.S. launch, Amazon is providing a new Prime Gaming Channel that allows Amazon Prime customers to try a rotating selection of free games on Luna. Players can now access even more games by subscribing to the new Retro Channel and Jackbox Games Channel.

New Luna features include Live Broadcasting to Twitch and the Luna Phone Controller, which is available in the Luna Controller app for iPhone and Android phones.

The Amazon Luna cloud gaming service lets users play games on devices they already own, including Fire TV, Fire tablets, Windows PCs, Chromebook, Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Android phones.

Luna is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), which makes it easier to stream games without lengthy downloads or updates, expensive hardware, or complicated configurations, the company said.

“Luna harnesses the power of the cloud, enabling customers to instantly play high quality, immersive games on the devices they already own,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “Today, we’re excited to make Luna available to all customers in the mainland United States, with a unique offer for Prime members to play free games, new Twitch broadcast features for creators, and a broad lineup of titles for any gamer to enjoy.”

Amazon Prime members can now play a rotating selection of games for free on Luna through a dedicated Prime Gaming Channel.

The Retro Channel, which features classic games, costs $4.99 a month

The Jackbox Games Channel costs $4.99 a month.

New Features on Luna include live broadcasting to Twitch and a Luna Phone Control.

Users can play on their own devices via the Luna Controller app or by purchasing the Luna Controller.

On April 1, starting a new subscription for Luna+ will cost $9.99 per month and Family Channel will cost $5.99 per month. Existing early access customers, and customers who sign up for Luna+ or Family Channel by March 31, 2022, can lock in founder’s pricing and keep Luna+ at $5.99 per month and Family Channel $2.99 per month, so long as they maintain their subscriptions in good standing.