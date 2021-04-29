Amazon Introduces AWS for Media and Entertainment Feature

SEATTLE—In an effort to assist companies with the digital and streaming revolutions currently underway, Amazon has launched the AWS for Media & Entertainment feature designed specifically for broadcasters, content creators, producers, distributors and rights holders.

AWS for Media & Entertainment offers new and existing technology from AWS and AWS Partners tackling five key areas: content production; media supply chain and archive; broadcast; direct-to-consumer and streaming; and data science and analytics.

Among the technology offered with AWS for Media & Entertainment is the new Amazon Nimble Studio, a service designed to help set up creative studios at an accelerated rate. Other AWS services provided include AWS Elemental MediaPackage, AWS Elemental MediaConnect, AWS Elemental MediaLive, AWS Elemental MediaConvert, AWS Elemental MediaStore, AWS Elemental MediaTailor and Amazon Interactive Video Service.

AWS for Media & Entertainment has established dedicated AWS industry specialists and AWS Professional Services teams across each of its solution areas. It also identifies industry partners in each area, among which are AWS Partners Adobe, Dolby, Evertz, Grass Valley, Imagine Communications, Sony Media Cloud Services and Teradici.

Other companies now supporting AWS for Media & Entertainment made their own announcements regarding the news. For example, Accedo is providing support to accelerate experimentation of OTT video strategies with its Accedo Orchestra; Codemill will help simplify management of media production workflows with data science and analytics; and Veset will work to simplify the creation and management of linear channels in the cloud.

In addition, Vizrt has announced its support for AWS for Media & Entertainment, calling it a compliment to its Flexible Access Solution Suites. ThinkAnalytics and EditShare are also onboard in support of the new offering.

“The growth of the cloud changed how movies are made, how live news and sports are produced and distributed, and how we watch video today,” said Matt Garman, senior vice president, AWS Sales & Marketing. “And yet, we are still in the early stages of cloud transformation for media and entertainment. Customers continue to accelerate reinvention in areas like media supply chain, live streaming, and broadcasting. With Amazon Nimble Studio, creative studios can run low-latency virtual workstations and rendering to produce content faster and collaborate remotely without worrying about underlying infrastructure. And, with the launch of AWS for Media & Entertainment, customers can accelerate this transformation with a greater focus on solutions for their highest priority workloads.”