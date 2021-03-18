Amazon Fire TV Now Offering 88 Local News Stations

SEATTLE—Users across 88 markets in the U.S. can now access news from local TV stations through their Amazon Fire TV app, a significant boost from the 12 the service launched with at the end of 2020.

The Amazon news app was launched on Dec. 7, 2020, offering local news from New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Chicago, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Miami, Tampa, Boston, San Francisco and Seattle. Per an Amazon Fire TV blog post, this expansion will add local news coverage from the likes of Detroit, Phoenix, New Orleans, Salt Lake City and Washington, D.C.

The channel offerings now available with this latest expansion include ABC Owned Television stations, CBSN, Tegna, Cox, E.W. Scripps Company and Altice USA, as well as the previous available ABC News Live, CBS News, Reuters, Cheddar, Entertainment Weekly, Black News Channel, Bloomberg and more.

When launching the Amazon news app, Amazon Fire TV said it expected to have 90 markets covered by the end of 2021, which it is just two shy of with this latest announcement.

The Amazon news app is free and is customizable for users to select the market and news sources that matter most to them.