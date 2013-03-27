Amazon Expands X-Ray to TV, Powered by IMDb

SEATTLE—Amazon and IMDb’s “X-Ray for Movies” brought the knowledge of IMDb directly to movies on Kindle Fire HD, and it is now expanding the seamless, integrated experience of X-Ray to TV.



Available today for the most popular TV shows on Amazon, X-Ray will expand to even more shows. IMDb is a source for movie, TV and celebrity content, with more than 160 million monthly unique visitors worldwide. X-Ray for TV is also available through the free Amazon Instant Video app on Wii U.



“X-Ray has been one of the most loved features on Kindle Fire HD since it launched last September,” said Vice President of Amazon Kindle Peter Larsen. “For people who are passionate about movies and TV, there is no better way to watch than on Kindle Fire HD, which combines an exceptional viewing experience with the unbelievable power of the over 100 million pieces of data in IMDb’s catalog.”



“For over 20 years we have been cultivating a vast database of movie, TV and celebrity content,” said IMDb Founder and CEO Col Needham,. “Can’t remember where you’ve seen the actor playing Lord Grantham in Downton Abbey? No problem. Simply tap on the screen, and you’ll see a full filmography, where you’ll realize that Hugh Bonneville was also in Notting Hill. Our vision is to make X-Ray available on every movie and TV show.”



X-Ray for TV is now available for: Justified, Downton Abbey, The West Wing, Sons of Anarchy, Falling Skies, American Horror Story, Grey's Anatomy, Doctor Who, The Walking Dead, Lost, Glee, Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones.



Amazon Instant Video offers customers the ability to rent, purchase or subscribe to a huge catalog of 150,000 titles ranging from new release movies to classic favorites, major television shows, entire seasons and day-after-air TV.



Prime Instant Video includes more than 38,000 movies and TV episodes selected from Amazon Instant Video. This offer enables U.S. Prime customers to stream as many titles from Prime Instant Video as they like, at no additional cost.



