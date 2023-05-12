Amazon Adds New Local NBC, Telemundo News FAST Channels
New NBC and Telemundo FAST Channels now available on on the Amazon News app on Amazon Fire TV and Echo Show devices
NEW YORK—Amazon today announced that it has added 15 FAST news channels from local NBC and Telemundo stations from top U.S. DMAs to its Amazon News app on Fire TV and Alexa on Echo Show.
The deal follows a similar arrangement with Fox announced last month in which the network will provide 17 24/7 local FAST channels, one from each market covered by the Fox Television Stations, through the Amazon News app on Fire TV and Alexa on Echo Show devices.
NBCUniversal Local’s streaming channels (FAST) portfolio includes 11 NBC station local news channels, and four Telemundo station regional news channels powered by multiple stations in each region. The 24/7 local channels’ expanding distribution, which varies by channel, already includes Peacock, Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel and Xumo Play. NBCUniversal has also made Peacock available on Fire TV, as well as TODAY All Day and Dateline 24/7 FAST Channels. In addition, network apps including NBC, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy, USA, Universal Kids, MSNBC, NBC News, CNBC, NBC Sports and Telemundo are available on Fire TV.
The channels now available on Fire TV include:
- Noticias Telemundo Noreste
- Noticias Telemundo California
- Noticias Telemundo Texas
- Noticias Telemundo Florida
- NBC New York News
- NBC Los Angeles News
- NBC Chicago News
- NBC Philadelphia News
- NBC Dallas News
- NBC Washington, D.C. News
- NBC Boston News
- NBC Bay Area News
- NBC South Florida News
- NBC San Diego News
- NBC Connecticut News
“We are excited to grow our existing partnership with Amazon, expanding the reach of our local news content to millions of people on Fire TV and Echo Show devices,” said Matt Schnaars, President, NBCUniversal Content Distribution. “News continues to be a top choice for viewers, and we are proud to reach new audiences with best-in-class journalism from our local stations.”
