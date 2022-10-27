Amarin TV Deploys Imagine Communications Automation, Playout Tech

BANGKOK—Amarin TV 34HD has deployed a new high-definition playout system that leverages Imagine Communications ADC automation and Nexio+ AMP media server at its headquarters here, Imagine said today.

The setup allows the broadcaster to achieve efficiencies in its operations as well as greater reliability. It also integrates with the broadcaster’s existing server and distribution architecture, it said.

“We had a clear idea of what we needed to achieve with our new playout automation network—both for our operations today, as we develop our workflows, and as a building block towards a more file-based future,” said Amarin TV CTO Cheewapat Nathalang.

On air since 2013, Amarin TV was reaching the end of life of its original playout system. The broadcaster identified Imagine Communications as offering the automation and playout solution that best met its existing and future requirements, it said.

The broadcaster appreciated the fact that Imagine’s software-based solution could integrate seamlessly with the rest of its SDI infrastructure, the company said.

At the heart of the new deployment is Imagine’s ADC automation. The software-based solution tightly integrates with the Nexio+ AMP channel playout services and Nexio Motion asset management software Amarin TV selected. Nexio Motion provides a dynamic link between the Nexio on-air network and Amarin TV’s existing shared storage, the company said.

The new workflow reconciles all incoming SDI feeds ingested using the ADC Media Client before being handled as files and transferred to the intermediate and long-term storage as appropriate.

Close integration the Imagine solutions enables routine operations to be highly automated. Transfers between Imagine’s IOX SAN storage pools are done via watch folders. ADC can interrogate the system for missing material based on playlists and purge content based on business rules. As all content is handled as files within the playout and asset management system, transfers are swift and secure and can be prioritized for urgent demands, it said.

Local systems integrator SWS Group Company implemented the solution.