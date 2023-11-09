Amagi Signs a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Tellyo's Business

NEW YORK—Amagi has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the business of Tellyo, a real-time live cloud remote production, clipping/editing, and social sharing platform.

The deal will strengthen Amagi's video toolset for live sports and news broadcasts and improve live video streaming and editing experiences for customers worldwide.

"We are excited about the opportunities this acquisition presents for Amagi,” explained Amagi's co-founder and CEO Baskar Subramanian. “Tellyo brings a wealth of expertise, a strong team, and innovative products that align perfectly with our strategic vision of being a frontrunner in the cloud-based live broadcast technology space. Together, we will not only enrich Amagi's product offerings, but also bring investments in the Eastern European region and create new possibilities for local talent and global customers."

Tellyo’s Stream Studio is designed to help media and content teams to produce compelling live video that can be streamed to multiple digital and social media destinations. The company enables branded video clips, highlights, and compilations to be created and published to channels simultaneously and instantly, from anywhere, all with one click.

Tellyo also helps deliver high-quality web conferences, events, and presentations in real time that bring external contributors and commentators into productions from multiple devices. Using Tellyo, athletes, actors, sponsors, ambassadors, and influencers can amplify their reach and engagement across social media.

Richard Collins, CEO, Tellyo stressed that the deal will help them further improve their technologies: "This move is a testament to our commitment in delivering outstanding value to our customers, employees, and investors. We believe that joining forces with Amagi will provide us with the resources and scale to reach new heights. We are excited about the potential of what both our companies can offer."

"We are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for Tellyo's clients, employees, and partners during this exciting phase. Our collective team is energized and ready to embark on this journey, leveraging our shared values, vision, and passion for excellence," added Srinivasan KA, co-founder and chief revenue officer, Amagi.

The agreement will also help Amagi expand its footprint in Eastern Europe. Earlier last year, Amagi set up a development center in Croatia, its first outside India. By bringing together Tellyo's product development center in Poland and Amagi's technology centers in India and Croatia, Amagi expects to be able to provide additional innovation in its cloud-based offerings.