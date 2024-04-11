Amagi Reports Rapid Growth of Channels on Google Cloud

NEW YORK—Amagi has announced a strong surge in its customer deployments of broadcast and FAST channels on Google Cloud, with channel growth of over 30 percent on Google Cloud in the last six months.

Amagi reported that it has seen a consistent demand for digital linear channels deployed on Google Cloud, with around a 30% percent Month-on-Month (MoM) increase in hours of viewing (HOV). In addition it has seen a parallel increase in ad impressions over the last six months using Amagi CloudPort playout and ThunderStorm monetization software.

"Amagi's collaboration with Google Cloud reinforces our vision to provide pioneering cloud solutions to the broadcasting and streaming industry. With Google Cloud's robust cloud infrastructure, we're now able to offer a full range of broadcast-grade advanced playout features tailored not just for FAST content consumption, but also for traditional cable. Additionally, with access to advanced ad formats and rich analytics capabilities, we empower content owners to optimize their content delivery and monetization strategies. With Google Cloud, Amagi is driving innovation in cloud-based broadcasting, while ensuring high broadcast-grade quality at very competitive costs," remarked Srinivasan KA, co-founder and chief revenue officer at Amagi.

Anil Saboo, Director, Industry ISV Partnerships, Google Cloud, added that “in partnering with Google Cloud, Amagi is harnessing the power of Google Cloud to drive growth in the media and entertainment sector. Their approach to channel origination and monetization stands as a testament to what cloud technology can achieve in today's digital age."