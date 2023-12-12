Amagi, Nevion Team Up On Hybrid Workflows

NEW YORK—Amagi has partnered with Nevion to enable broadcasters to be faster, more agile and cost-effective in creating and delivering live content to viewers, especially premium content sports, Amagi said.

The combined solution allows production teams, wherever they are located, to spin up and tear-down pop-up channels in the cloud and use them seamlessly in combination with their ground production, thereby overcoming the latency issues often associated with these types of hybrid workflows, it said.

The partnership brings together the cloud-based master control room (MCR) functionality of Amagi CLOUDPORT and the orchestration capabilities of Nevion VideoIPath. The solution makes it easy for production teams to integrate cloud-based MCR capabilities into ground-based production workflows without relying on technical specialists, it said.

"Amagi's collaboration with Nevion signifies partnership for progress in broadcast technology," said Srinivasan KA, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Amagi. "By combining capabilities of Amagi CLOUDPORT with Nevion's VideoIPath, broadcasters now have an advanced solution to elevate hybrid-cloud broadcast workflows, aiming to set a new standard of operational efficiency in the industry."

Amagi CLOUDPORT's support for VSF TR-07 (JPEG XS over TS) enables high-quality, ultra-low latency video transport between the ground and the cloud as if they were in the same truck or facility, the company said.

The integration with VideoIPath simplifies the workflow, including connectivity, for production and master control operators who can now seamlessly synchronize on-screen graphics, digital video effects and commercial breaks with minimal retraining effort. By putting the production team in control of hybrid workflows, the solution optimizes operational efficiency and significantly reduces costs, it said.

"This combined capability, which has already been deployed at a major U.S. broadcaster, marks a significant milestone in the industry's evolution, showcasing how our technology empowers broadcasters to achieve unparalleled efficiency and agility," said Jan Helgesen, head of product and solutions at Nevion.

"With Amagi CLOUDPORT and Nevion's VideoIPath, customers looking to create hybrid cloud workflows can achieve spin-up, spin-down automation, enabling a single producer to manage production control on premise plus master control and ad insertion via a browser. Nevion is proud to join forces with Amagi, bringing our seamless connectivity, configurations, and resource management capabilities to enable this technological and workflow-transforming leap."