Amagi Assists in Launch of Female-Centered FAST Channel in Germany

MUNICH—Amagi, a cloud-based SaaS technology for broadcast and connected TV, has announced that Mainstream Media AG has launched its first-ever female-centered Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) channel, Starke Frauen (Strong Women), by using Amagi's FAST solutions.

"With our new FAST channels, we want to address viewers who appreciate having our quality entertainment free of charge on digital TV platforms and mobile applications," said Tim Werner, CEO, Mainstream Media AG. "We're grateful to have won Amagi as a reliable partner on this journey. We look forward to taking further advantage of their comprehensive network of FAST platform partnerships and advanced ad tech capabilities."

Starke Frauen presents internationally acclaimed comedy and drama shows with strong female leads. The channel is currently available on Rakuten TV and LG Channels. By launching a FAST channel, Mainstream Media AG can now enjoy the benefits that are exclusive to a B2C model, including opportunities for audience engagement, personalized ads, and content delivery, the companies said.

To set up the channel, Mainstream Media AG deployed Amagi CLOUDPORT for cloud-based channel playout and Amagi THUNDERSTORM for dynamic server-side ad insertion. As an established leader in FAST channel creation, distribution, and monetization, Amagi has helped several companies like Mainstream Media AG to seize opportunities in the FAST ecosystem, where they can scale both reach and revenue far more efficiently than in a pay-TV model.

"Amagi prides itself on supporting the growth of niche content on FAST through partnerships with leading TV networks such as Mainstream," said Srinivasan KA, Co-founder and chief revenue officer, Amagi. "We are pleased to work together with Mainstream and help them leverage all the advantages that we, as an industry leader, bring to the partnership."