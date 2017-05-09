Amagi and STN Announce Partnership

NEW YORK—Amagi and STN announced a partnership that integrates services between the Amagi Skylight cloud-managed broadcast services platform and STN’s satellite uplink services for channel delivery and distribution.



As a result of the partnership, TV Networks can deliver and manage their content from anywhere around the world through Amagi’s cloud-based Skylight platform and be seamlessly integrated with the STN teleport infrastructure reaching affiliates and consumers in Europe, Middle East, and Africa.



Similarly, STN customers will be able to take advantage of all the benefits that Skylight offers over traditional managed playout, including end-to-end services encompassing content preparation, channel playout, content delivery and monetization.



“We aim to find partners that help our clients strengthen their offerings over the cloud. STN is one of the world’s most used and fastest-growing teleports, with a reputation for reliability, which is what makes it the right kind of partner for us,” said K.A. Srinivasan, co-founder of Amagi. “Being able to cross-sell our services will help both companies, but most importantly, by leveraging our synergies, we can provide a world-class broadcast experience for our global TV-network customers.”