Allen Media Group To Air Special Pre-, Post-Presidential Debate Coverage

LOS ANGELES, Calif.—The Allen Media Group’s (AMG’s) theGrio TV and digital media platform will provide comprehensive coverage of the CNN Presidential Debate between President Joe Biden and former-President Donald Trump, Thursday, June 27, beginning at 8:30 p.m. EDT.

AMG will cover the debate on theGrio Television Network and theGrio FAST Channel on Local Now, it said.

TheGrio’s Pre-Show and Post-Show special, “Black America Must Vote: Special Coverage of the CNN Presidential Debate,” aims to inform Black America ahead of the 2024 presidential election, AMG said.

“Through our pre-show and post-show coverage of the presidential debate, theGrio will provide comprehensive analysis to ensure that viewers gain a deeper understanding of the political landscape and the stakes involved for America,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “We hope that viewers will join theGrio for this crucial broadcast that navigates the complexities of the presidential debate and its impact on America.”

Leading up to the debate, theGrio will kick off its live coverage at 8:30 p.m. EDT with a pre-debate show hosted by theGrio’s Washington, D.C., bureau chief and senior White House Correspondent April Ryan and senior correspondent Natasha Alford.

The Pre-Show will delve into critical issues affecting the Black community and provide viewers context and background of where the presidential candidates stand on the issues affecting Black America. From healthcare and economic equity to criminal justice reform and voting rights, the pre-show will provide analysis and perspectives from experts and community leaders, it said.

Viewers can watch the CNN Presidential Debate at 9 p.m. EDT on CNN or simulcast on theGrio Television Network and theGrio FAST Channel on Local Now.

Immediately following the presidential debate at 10:30 p.m., theGrio will continue its live coverage with a one-hour post-show analysis.

Columnists for theGrio, Touré and Michael Harriot, will join April Ryan and Natasha S. Alford as guests to provide additional commentary.