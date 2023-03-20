Allen Media Group Launches FAST Channels on Redbox

LOS ANGELES—Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has inked a deal with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and its subsidiary company Redbox to launch three of its FAST channels on Redbox Live TV. .

The agreement adds The Weather Channel en Español, Pattrn and theGrio Television Network to the lineup of Redbox Live TV, a free streaming service available within the Redbox streaming app, featuring more than 160 channels.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “The addition of our FAST channels to the Redbox Live TV lineup enables AMG to expand the reach of life-saving weather information through The Weather Channel en Español, as well as climate news featured on Pattrn, and storytelling featured on theGrio Television Network.”

“Our mission is to provide value-conscious consumers with ever-growing options that entertain and inform,” said Phil Oppenheim, chief content officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “This new agreement with Allen Media Group continues to expand our Redbox connected-TV FAST platform with unique and diverse new channels for our customers.”

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle and Redbox streaming services are currently distributed through nearly 160 touchpoints in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon Fire TV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, VIZIO), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS, and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com and Redbox.com.