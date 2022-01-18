Allen Media Group, Google Ink a Major Tech, Carriage Deal

LOS ANGELES & SUNNYVALE, Calif.—Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) and Google have announced a new multi-year and multi-platform agreement that will help AMG expand and improve its digital operations with technologies from Google Cloud and give AMG networks additional carriage on YouTube TV.

As part of the agreement, Google Cloud will provide its cloud infrastructure for AMG’s digital operations and provide technologies that will help AMG speed up the process of building apps, improve its decision-making process and help AMG better connect to its audiences using Google Cloud’s data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities.

AMG will also expand its YouTube TV carriage in 2022, initially with The Weather Channel and select Allen Media Group Networks. Additional nets will launch at a later date, the companies said.

Additionally, Allen Media Digital and Google will continue to work together to bring AMG’s streaming offerings to more consumers on the devices of their choice via Google Play to Android phones and tablets, as well as Google TV and other Android TV OS devices.

“All of our Allen Media Group properties are growing at an unprecedented rate, and our partnership with Google is a key step in our continued global transformation," said Byron Allen, founder, chairman, and CEO of Allen Media Group. “By leveraging Google's technology, distribution, marketing, ad sales platforms, enormous capital support, and expertise, Allen Media Group will seamlessly build and enhance our reach and revenue worldwide."

“Allen Media Group’s vast portfolio of properties represents a tremendous opportunity to engage audiences worldwide,” says Don Harrison, president of Global Partnerships, Google. “We’re thrilled to partner with Allen Media Group to offer Google’s secure technology solutions, data analytics and distribution platforms as it continues to transform its business digitally and connect with more viewers globally.”