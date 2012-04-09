AllDigital Selects Signiant for Digital Content Exchange



BURLINGTON, MASS.: Signiant announced that digital services provider AllDigital has deployed the innovative Signiant Manager software to enable fast, secure exchanges of file-based media between key business partners and clients.



AllDigital provides a range of file transfer services for clients with a variety of requirements for managing, moving and distributing digital assets. One AllDigital client, a large international news broadcaster, needed to accelerate digital file transfers to meet tight distribution windows for multiplatform delivery. The broadcaster uses Signiant to transfer short- and long-form content automatically to AllDigital for processing, transcoding and then final transmission to the Akamai content delivery network.



For another client seeking to archive a large volume of content, AllDigital employed Signiant to help the client upload their assets to a cloud-based storage solution, where the client can instantly access them. The solution enabled the client to replace a time-consuming and costly workflow where material was being archived to Blu-ray disc.





