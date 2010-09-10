All Asia Broadcast Center equips Stagetec consoles

Malaysian pay-TV channel Astro-TV has equipped three of its broadcast studios with audio technology from Germany-based Salzbrenner Stagetec. Two studios in the All Asia Broadcast Center at Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, received two AURUS consoles and a corresponding NEXUS network. In addition, Astro Arena, a local sports channel launched earlier this year, opted for a CRESCENDO desk to be installed in its new surround-capable studio.

The two studios received identical AURUS consoles, each in 48-fader frames fitted with 32 faders. Both consoles feature 114 audio channels and 128 buses. The CESCENDO desk specified for the Astro Arena studio features 140 input channels and 64 buses. The NEXUS audio network is ready for HD embedded audio thanks to 14 NEXUS XHDI cards.