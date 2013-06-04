Alford Media Services Grows Riedel Portfolio

GLENDALE, CALIF. — Riedel Communications announced that Alford Media Services has upgraded and expanded its portfolio of Riedel equipment. With this investment, Alford has increased both its capacity for providing complete event communications systems and its ability to offer comprehensive training for new and existing users of Riedel gear.



Alford has continued to systematically upgrade its inventory with a comprehensive range of Performer digital partyline intercom systems, Artist digital matrix intercom systems, and related control panels and stations, split boxes, interfaces, beltpacks, and headsets. Making these systems available from its Coppell, Texas, facilities, the company offers yet another U.S. source for Riedel gear rental and training.



