Albania's News 24 Streamlines Graphics With Chyron Channel Box and LEX

Chyron has announced that News 24, Albania's premier 24-hour news channel, has upgraded its on-air graphics capabilities with the company's Channel Box² channel branding and LEX³.¹ graphics systems.

The Chyron solutions will be a key new component in News 24's migration to HD broadcasting slated for later this year.

News 24 is Albania's first 24-hour news channel and currently commands the largest market share for news broadcasting. Chyron's Channel Box² and LEX³.¹ replace previous graphics systems that had been in place since 2002. These systems required three separate PCs for generating crawls, news subtitles in Albanian and English, and main titles for the live broadcast. Many graphics creation and data input tasks had been manual and time-consuming, requiring up to five journalists to cut and paste each set of data into the user interface.

By upgrading its equipment to the Chyron systems, News 24 was able to streamline many graphics and data input tasks. Deployed to facilitate the station's channel branding, Channel Box²'s automated data handling capabilities and data gateways enable seamless import of news and graphical data — accelerating workflows for delivering news broadcasts to air. From one single Channel Box², the News 24 team is able to generate and playout 13 different graphical components that are broadcast day and night, including text, crawls, video DVE, animated logos, hour and date, and various clips in support of the current news topic.

The LEX³.¹ graphics playout system enables News 24 journalists to enhance each on-air news broadcast with a rich set of graphics and last-minute changes. In fast-paced live coverage, the LEX³.¹ system's template-based text and graphics enable instant updates from data feeds and databases.