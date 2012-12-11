Akamai, AT&T form strategic alliance

Akamai Technologies and AT&T have announced a strategic alliance to deliver a global suite of content delivery network (CDN) solutions to companies.

AT&T is combining Akamai's content delivery platform with its IP network to deliver to companies a suite of global CDN and telecom solutions that will be jointly marketed, managed and supported by the two companies. The companies will initially focus their efforts in North America, with plans to expand globally within 12 months.



Under the terms of the agreement, Akamai will deploy CDN servers at the edge of AT&T's IP network and in AT&T facilities throughout the United States.