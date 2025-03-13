Ajit Pai Appointed President of CTIA

CTIA, the wireless industry association, has named former FCC Chairman Aji Pai as its President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1. He replaces Meredith Attwell Baker, who announced her retirement last December and has served in the role since 2014. Baker is also a former FCC commissioner.

Pai will join CTIA from Searchlight Capital Partners, a global private investment firm. "I am honored to lead CTIA. The wireless industry is a key driver of technology innovation and investment in the U.S. And it helps advance America's global competitiveness, national security, and economic security," Pai said. "Together, we will work to ensure that our nation's spectrum and infrastructure policies promote U.S. global wireless leadership and keep consumers on the leading edge of innovation. I am thrilled to get to represent the companies across our country that are creating jobs, growing the economy, and benefiting hundreds of millions of consumers every day."

"Ajit has played a pivotal role in leading our nation's effort to promote broadband deployment and expand commercial access to spectrum. He is the proven leader we need to head our industry at this critical stage," said Laurent Therivel, CEO of UScellular and CTIA Chairman of the Board. "CTIA is excited to welcome Ajit to help usher in an exciting new era for the wireless industry."

Pai was appointed FCC commissioner by President Obama in 2012 and was chairman during the first Trump administration, 2017-2021. Earlier in his career, Pai served in key positions at the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Senate, and as a partner in the law firm of Jenner & Block. Pai graduated with honors from Harvard University and from the University of Chicago Law School, where he served as an editor of the University of Chicago Law Review.