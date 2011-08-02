AJA Video Systems ships FS2 frame sync/format converter

AJA Video Systems has begun shipping the FS2, its new universal frame synchronizer and format converter with two independent channels that support any input or output.

FS2 can be used as two separate frame synchronizers/converters, or channels can be combined in a variety of ways within a single, compact 1RU form factor to support a wide range of workflows.



Each FS2 video channel supports analog component or composite, 3G/HD/SD-SDI, dual link and HDMI I/O, as well as optical fiber I/O options, and each channel has its own still-store, keyer and video proc amp/color corrector. Such broad format support makes it easy for the FS2 to match up disparate video and audio systems. The new frame synchronizer and format converter is well suited for broadcast facilities, production trucks and other multiformat production environments.