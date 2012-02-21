AJA Releases Upgrade for Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini



GRASS VALLEY, CALIF.: AJA Video Systems has delivered Vers. 3.0 firmware for its Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini 10-bit 4:2:2 flash disk recorders. Some of the key new features include data transfer via FireWire 800 and LAN connections, “Super Out,” timecode and transport state burn, playlist creation, a FireWire 400 port capability, HDMI timecode support, ExpressCard/34 support; 1080 variable frame-rate support and more.



Vers. 3.0 also adds an option for continued recording upon video input loss. Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini will generate a status change video frame, then pick up recording automatically when a valid video signal is returned.



Vers. 3.0 firmware is available as a no-cost download for Ki Pro and Ki Pro Mini owners. Ki Pro is available through AJA resellers at a U.S. MSRP of $3,995, and Ki Pro Mini, for a U.S. MSRP of $1,995.



