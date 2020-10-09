AJA Joins Panasonic’s Kairos Alliance

GRASS VALLEY, Calif.—AJA has announced that it is joining Panasonic’s Kairos Alliance Partners program as a verified hardware partner with the Kairos IP live production platform in an effort to establish Kairos as a new standard for live production

With this new partnership, AJA’s IP ST 2110 Mini-Converters, which are designed for the transmission, transport and reception of IP video for both encoding and decoding, are compatible with Kairos. This includes AJA’s IPT-10G2-HDMI, IPT-10G2-SDI, IPR-10G2-HDMI and IPR-10G2-SDI transmitter and receiver models.

“As remote production continues gaining traction in 2020, IP solutions are critical for ensuring production crews are able to control equipment from any location and collaborate at safe distances,” said Nick Rashby, president, AJA Video Systems. “AJA’s partnership with Panasonic around Kairos further improves IP workflow for live production, with our powerful fleet of IP Mini-Converters for bridging HDMI and SDI with IP fully integrated with Kairos and Panasonic’s live switching platform.”