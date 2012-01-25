AJA Io XT with Thunderbolt ports now available

The new Io XT Thunderbolt-enabled professional video I/O device is now shipping from AJA Video Systems. With dual Thunderbolt ports, Io XT opens up a host of new workflow capabilities to video professionals.

Io XT connects to a Thunderbolt-enabled Apple computer via a single cable. An additional Thunderbolt port is provided, enabling users to daisy-chain Io XT to other Thunderbolt peripherals including high-bandwidth storage and high-resolution displays through a single interface; simplifying the connection of multiple devices.

The portable device supports capture and playback of 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 HD and SD formats and can unify disparate formats via its 10-bit real-time up/down/crossconversion capability. Io XT also provides compatibility with the most popular NLE programs, the newest codecs, video formats, stereoscopic 3-D workflows and more.

Key features include:

• Dual Thunderbolt ports;

• Two 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs and outputs;

• Single-link SDI 4:2:2 support, single and dual-link SDI 4:4:4 support;

• HDMI input and output (including support for 3-D);

• Analog HD/SD component and composite output, 10-bit;

• Video up/down/crossconversion (hardware-based, 10-bit);

• 8-channel embedded SDI audio I/O;

• 8-channel balanced analog audio output (using an optional DB-25 type cable);

• Uncompressed I/O allows capture, monitoring and mastering to Apple ProRes, DVCProHD, CineForm, Avid DNxHD and more;

• Front-panel LED VU meters;

• Headphone output w/level control;

• Reference In/LTC In (selectable);

• LTC output ;

• RS-422 ;

• 4-pin XLR power (AC adapter included).