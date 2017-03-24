AIMS Welcomes Clear-Com, Bridge Technologies & Solid State Logic

BOTHELL, WASH.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has a trio of new companies that have come on as members in Clear-Com, Bridge Technologies and Solid State Logic.

Bridge Technologies and Solid State Logic have joined the alliance as associate members. Clear-Com has signed on as a full member.

AIMS is an organization representing a group of broadcast and media companies with the goal of assisting the transition from SDI to IP through industry standards and interoperable technology. Currently, the organization officially endorses an IP transition that includes support for SMPTE 2022-6, AES67, VSF recommendations TR-03 and TR-04, and AMWA NMOS IS-04.