AIMS TechFest 2021 Opens Registration
Virtual three-day events to give latest updates on reaching all-IP ecosystems
BOTHWELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has opened registration for the AIMS TechFest 2021 Presents: IP Showcase, a free, live virtual event that will take place from May 25-27.
The event, hosted by AIMS in partnership with Advanced Media Workflow Association (AMWA) and the Video Services Forums (VSF), will provide the latest updates on achieving an all-IP ecosystem using open standards.
The IP Showcase will feature live presentations and case studies demonstrating how the SMPTE ST 2110 of standards and the AMWA NMOS technology stack are improving media workflows for deployments of all sizes. Face-to-face breakout sessions with presenters and networking opportunities to discuss current approaches to standards-based IP deployment across broadcast and Pro AV markets will also take place.
For more information, or to register for the AIMS TechFest, visit aimsalliance.org/techfest-2021.
