AIMS Launches Japan Subgroup

BOTHELL, WASH.—AIMS is spreading its reach to Japan, announcing the launch of a Japan subgroup that will focus on conducting AIMS marketing activities in Japan. One of the first activities that this new subgroup will take part in is Inter BEE 2016, which runs this week, where it will look to spread AIMS’ message and objectives.

At Inter BEE 2016, AIMS members will conduct interviews with local publications, host webinars, and converse with customers and users on IP. Some AIMS member companies will also be on hand to host interoperability demonstration in their own booths.

On Friday, Nov. 18, AIMS Board Chair Michael Cronk and Panasonic’s Ted Miyazawa, who is chair of the AIMS Japan subgroup, will participate in a panel discussion on the proposed methods of live IP transmission. The duo plans to discuss the purpose and goals of AIMS, its role in standards adoption, the AIMS roadmap, and interoperability.

AIMS will be located at booth 8131 during Inter BEE 2016.