AIMS Expands Membership Access to Individuals

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has announced that it has expanded its membership access to individuals such as consultants, engineers, and educators including sole employees or sole proprietors of a corporation and individuals who do not formally represent any company within the media industry.

The new membership level is also open to students, researchers, and others actively associated with an institution of higher education.

"AIMS Individual Membership expands access to the work we're doing to promote adoption of IP-based media workflows across broadcast and Pro AV and gives the alliance the benefit of more diverse participation and perspective," said AIMS Board chairman, Steve Reynolds. "We look forward to welcoming individual members to AIMS and to the valuable contributions these members will bring in helping to facilitate the shift toward standards-based IP media workflows."

Annual dues for an AIMS Individual Membership are $175 U.S. and membership will be subject to approval by the AIMS Board of Directors. Further information and an application form are available at https://aimsalliance.org/join (opens in new tab).