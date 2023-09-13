AI-Media to Showcase Subtitling Innovation at IBC2023

BROOKLYN, N.Y. —AI-Media, a provider of live captioning & subtitling, transcription, and translation solutions, has announced that it will be exhibiting at IBC2023 from Sept. 15 to 18 and that it will be showcasing several innovative broadcast solutions at the event, including its AI-Powered live automatic captioning solution, LEXI.

AI-Media’s chief sales officer, James Ward explained that "We are delighted to participate at the IBC show once again. This tradeshow is an exceptional platform for us to showcase our latest innovations and demonstrate how we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in the broadcast industry. We're excited to engage with industry leaders, customers, and partners, and to share our vision for the future of broadcasting."

AI-Media will be showcasing several key broadcast solutions at the event, the cornerstone of which is their AI-Powered live automatic captioning solution – LEXI.

The company reported that LEXI, which consistently delivers accuracy rates of over 98%, is able to identify speaker changes, uses AI to ensure captions don’t interrupt onscreen content and supplies captions at a fraction of the cost of human captions.

AI-Media will be conducting live demos at the booth to display this groundbreaking technology in action.

The recently launched AI-powered LEXI Captioning Tool Kit will also be featured at IBC2023, featuring six key solutions each designed to address different captioning needs.

AI-Media said that the LEXI Tool Kit transforms content creation and captioning, offering complete end-to-end solutions for media companies, broadcasters, event producers, educational institutions, and content creators worldwide. Broadcasters can mix and match the Tool Kit components to suit their business needs, accessing solutions including captioning, translation, archiving & search and disaster recovery.

With IP video production at the forefront of innovation in the broadcasting landscape, AI-Media said that its ALTA solution provides broadcasters with an IP compatible closed captioning and subtitling encoding solution.

ALTA supports global broadcast standards including SMPTE-2110, MPEG-TS inputs, and can output 2110-40, DVB subtitles, DVB TTML, DVB Teletext and SMPTE 2038. Deployable as a standalone virtual machine, a pre-packaged AMI or turnkey physical server, ALTA can fit into any production workflow. Along with effortlessly handling six languages per instance, ALTA also supports the insertion of advertising cues using SCTE-35 and SCTE-104. With ALTA, AI-Media is helping broadcasters elevate their IP video broadcasts to new heights of reach and accessibility. Also available at the booth will be our range of SDI Hardware Encoders, including our Encoder Pro (HD492) 1 RU caption encoder - now synonymous as the broadcast standard for SDI encoders.

In addition, the company reported that it will be providing customers with an early look at our upgraded LEXI Translate solution, which is the next level of language accessibility within our LEXI Tool Kit. This soon to be released version boasts unmatched accuracy in real-time translation, allowing broadcasters to distribute content to a wider audience than ever before.

See AI-Media at IBC 2023, September 15-18, RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre, Booth #5.C31.