Agora Introduces Adaptive Video Optimization Technology

SANTA CLARA, Calif.—Agora today unveiled its Adaptive Video Optimization (AVO) technology that uses machine learning to adjust parameters dynamically at every step from capture to playback for the delivery of an enhanced live video streaming experience.

AVO, which includes support for the AV1 video codec, uses a series of advanced machine learning algorithms to address common issues, such as unstable network conditions, packet loss and limited bandwidth, and their impact on streaming video like freezes, stutters, dropped connections and grainy images, the company said.

By optimizing video quality in real time based on network conditions, device capabilities and available bandwidth, AVO ensures the highest video quality possible, it said.

"Reliable and high-quality live streaming is essential in today’s video-dominated media landscape," stated Tony Zhao, CEO and co-founder of Agora. "Our Adaptive Video Optimization technology enables smooth delivery of every call and livestream—despite network variability, user’s location or device. These improvements increase engagement and empower Agora’s customers to provide the highest-quality live video user experience.”

Machine learning is used to ensure video streaming is optimized from pre-processing, encoding, and transmission to decoding and post-processing, the company said.

AVO supports advanced video codecs like AV1 and VP9 and dynamically switches to the codec most suitable for an exceptional video experience despite device limitations or streaming constraints. By employing advanced techniques and compression methods, the technology adapts, configuring parameters dynamically to ensure crisp visuals, efficient bandwidth use and a consistent, high-quality experience, it said.

More information is available on the company’s website .