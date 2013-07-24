Agama, Zenterio form technology partnership

Video service quality assurance specialist Agama Technologies and independent operating system developer Zenterio have formed a technology partnership to deliver a turnkey solution for last-mile and in-home video service quality assurance to joint TV operator customers worldwide.

The integration of Agama's embedded monitoring solution with the Zenterio OS software platform for interactive TV allows TV operators to extend their Agama real-time 24/7 monitoring and QA to the subscribers' Zenterio-powered devices within the home. This ensures service quality throughout the end-to-end video delivery chain, from the headend down to the viewing device.

