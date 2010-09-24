AES to feature product design programming track at upcoming convention

Supporting the axiom that creativity is one part inspiration, 99 parts perspiration, the Audio Engineering Society will feature it first dedicated programming track on audio product design at the upcoming 129th AES Convention. The product design track will be led by former AES President Bob Moses, a product design consultant and THAT IC program manager. Moses has assembled nearly two dozen workshops, tutorials and master classes for the show’s Nov. 4-7 run at San Francisco’s Moscone Center.

“Product development sessions are of perpetual interest to convention attendees,” said AES Executive Director Roger Furness. “The plethora of new tools, applications and needs has now inspired us to go one step further and create a special product design Track.”

Presentations will run the gamut from audio basics to the latest and greatest technologies, with a consistent focus on the elements of exceptional product design. Here is a partial list of confirmed programs in the product design track.

Master classes

“Grounding and Shielding”/”Circuits and Interference” (two-part class)

“Is Your Equipment Design a Noise Problem Waiting to Happen?”

Tutorials

“IPhone Sound Design — Lessons Learned”

“DSP — Why So Hard?”

“High-Resolution Computer Audio”

“Designing Microphone Preamplifiers”

“Audio System Grounding and Interfacing”

“Do-It-Yourself Semantic Audio”

“Networking for Audio Applications”

Workshops