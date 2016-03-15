AES Launches Online Video Collection

NEW YORK—The Audio Engineering Society is going visual. AES has announced that its AES Live video collection is now available to view on its aes.org website.

The videos were taken from past AES conventions and conferences and will continue to be updated, per AES. Content of the library includes panels and presentations covering topics like home studios, live sound, archiving and restoration, and education. There are also AES Live: Legends videos, which contain interviews with industry leaders, including Bruce Swedien, Irv Joel, Jim Anderson, John Meyer, Phil Ramone, Ray Dolby and Les Paul.

AES President-Elect Alex Case is serving as producer of the AES Live content. “There’s nothing more fundamental to the Society’s mission than sharing knowledge, and that includes preserving our heritage,” said Case.

