AES Forms DC Sound Committee



NEW YORK: The AES has formed a provisional committee, spearheaded by Brian McCarty, managing director of Coral Sea Studios in Australia, to review audio reproduction for digital cinema and television.



"Our mission is to identify a consistent approach to controlling perceived loudness and frequency response from installation to installation, and from position to position within digital cinema installations worldwide," McCarty said. "And for this to be adopted as the formal reference for all contemporary dubbing stage recording and mixing activities, and ultimately as the unified method for film reproduction at home."



Originally addressed at AES Technical Committee meetings in London in 2010, the initiative was inspired by the AES historical involvement in film sound. The lack of electroacoustical response reference data for digital cinema systems was underscored by Dr. Floyd Toole's statement: "It seems that no real science has been done in terms of digital cinema sound." Dr. Toole, vice chair of the new Audio Engineering Society Technical Committee on Sound for Digital Cinema & Television, or AESTC-SDCTV, is developing a half-day seminar on these issues to be held in L.A. in March 2012 that will serve as the first meeting of the committee.



McCarty underscores the point that global acousticians, engineers and systems installers have expressed the need for a working standard. "In simple terms, what is recorded digitally in the studio does NOT sound the same at the theatrical end," McCarty says. "As an art form, our goal should be consistency of sound quality. Acoustical design of theaters is typically incorrect for sound reproduction in large rooms. Current soundtrack EQ reproduction curves are inconsistent with large-room audio practice and with the rest of the audio industry. And, loudspeaker technology typically used in theaters has yet to be optimized for proper playback of wide bandwidth soundtracks."



"Basically," McCarty concludes, "the current digital cinema audio system is simply not the best we can do. The AES is committed to improving this situation."



The AESTC-SDCTV is planning a meeting in Los Angeles in early 2012. To participate in this event or to join the AESTC-SDCTV Committee contact Brian McCarty.



-- Prosound Network



