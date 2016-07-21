AES 2016 Votes Scheirman President-Elect

NEW YORK—The Audio Engineering Society has announced the winners of its recent elections in the 2016 AES international elections. Among those elected was David Scheirman, who was voted president-elect. He will first serve on the AES Board of Governors and Executive Committee as president-elect before officially becoming president in Oct. 2017 for a one-year term.

David Scheirman

Elections were also held for vice presidents and governors. Anthony Schultz was elected vice president eastern region, U.S. & Canada; Leslie Gatson-Bird for vice president western region, U.S. & Canada; and Per Sjosten as vice president northern region, Europe. Jim Anderson, Masataka Nakahara and Agineszka Roginska were elected as governors. In addition, Valerie Tyler was elected to the position of secretary.

All newly elected officers will assume their roles in October, following the 141st International AES Convention in Los Angeles.