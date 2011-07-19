Aerial Filmworks selects Snell video restoration system

Aerial Filmworks, an aerial HD videography specialist, has chosen Snell's Archangel Ph.C – HD real-time video restoration system to provide the high-quality image output for its clients, including Disney, the Discovery Channel, the BBC, the History channel and National Geographic.

Aerial Filmworks specializes in helicopter-based, extreme environment video capture for entertainment, advertising and corporate clients. Powered by Snell's Ph.C motion compensation technology, Archangel Ph.C – HD allows Aerial Filmworks to meet the quality demands of customers

Archangel Ph.C – HD is an advanced SD and HD restoration system with real-time dirt, dust, grain, noise, scratch, and instability and flicker removal. It unlocks the value of existing assets and ensures that SD and HD content can be distributed in superb quality.