Aereo to Launch in Utah August 19th

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. — Aereo announced plans to launch its online TV technology across 29 counties in Utah Aug. 19. Aereo’s announcement follows its expansion earlier this summer to the Boston and Atlanta metropolitan areas. The company also plans to launch its technology in Chicago on Sept. 13.



In Utah, consumers will be able to use Aereo’s unique antenna/DVR technology, to record and watch major networks such as KSTU-HD (Fox), KSL-DT (NBC), KUTV-HD (CBS), KTVX-HD (ABC) and KUED-HD (PBS), as well as other over-the-air special interest and foreign language channels, including BYU-TV, AntennaTV, ION, Qubo, Estrella TV and others. In addition, consumers will also have the ability to add Bloomberg Television.



Aereo membership begins at $8 per month, for access to Aereo’s cloud-based antenna/DVR technology and 20 hours of DVR storage; and $12 for 60 hours. Aereo retransmits broadcast signals to iOS, and various other mobile devices, with Android compatibility on deck for later this summer. The company is being sued by broadcasters in New York and Boston for copyright violation because it has not sought retransmission consent for their signals.



July 17, 2013: “Judge Says Court Got Cablevision Wrong”

Judge Denny Chin says the court got it wrong with a ruling that allowed Cablevision to deploy server-based digital video recording without content provider consent. That 2008 decision redefined TV signal copyright law, and is now the basis of Aereo’s contention that it has a legal right to redistribute those signals without permission. Aereo is the New York-based start-up aggregating and reselling broadcast signals to mobile subscribers.



July 16, 2013: “Second Circuit Won't Hear En Banc Aereo Appeal”

A federal appeals court denied a request by broadcasters for all 13 judges to consider their request for an injunction against Aereo. The ruling was issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit on Tuesday. Broadcast plaintiffs are suing Aereo for copyright violation over redistributing TV signals without legal consent.