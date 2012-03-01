Adventist Church adds TV channels

Adventist Media Productions, the electronic media production unit of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in North America, has installed an integrated digital infrastructure and workflow solution from Harris Broadcast Communications.

The Harris solution enabled the broadcaster to cost-effectively add two new TV channels to its production and playout operation. Adventist Media Productions now broadcasts six full-time channels over cable, satellite and/or low-power television systems — reaching audiences on six continents.

The infrastructure solution includes a central Harris Platinum routing system with integrated audio processing and two built-in Harris HView multiviewers for master control. The multiviewers replace a bank of discrete LCD monitors, sharply reducing power consumption and space requirements. Both are set up to display 16 feeds: one for on-air and the second for production signals. Four Harris X50 frame synchronizers/converters provide HD-to-SD signal downconversions prior to server ingest.

The Harris workflow solution is comprised of three Harris NEXIO AMP servers, ADC playout automation and Invenio Motion digital asset management software for intelligent media movement. Each server is configured to handle four playout and two ingest channels. ADC automation triggers Harris Inscriber TitleOne XT on-air graphics ��� mostly station ID bugs — and server playlists, feeding data to the facility’s traffic software.