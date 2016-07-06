Advantech Enlists With AIMS

BOTHELL, WASH.—Taiwanese-based provider of video processing and video-over-IP products Advantech is now a part of the Alliance for IP Media Solutions, the organization announced.

AIMS focuses on the adoption, standardization, development and refinement of open protocols for media over IP. It currently endorses the work of the Video Services Forum, including its VSF TR-03 and TR-04 recommendations. AIMS also supports SMPTE 2022-6 and AES67

“Becoming an active member of AIMS will allow us to further collaborate with the industry’s top engineers, technologists and visionaries on open-standard solutions that streamline customer transition to a virtualized environment,” said David Lin, senior director of video solutions for Advantech.