Advanced Broadcast Solutions takes Elemental compression on the road

SeaTac, WA-based systems integration firm Advanced Broadcast Solutions (ABS) is joining with Elemental Technologies to stage a series of free presentations, dubbed “The Media Multiplied on Tour” to demonstrate Elemental’s video transcoding solutions for broadcast customers and online video content producers. ABS is the exclusive Pacific Northwest system integrator for Elemental.

ABS will host the first presentation at its main facility in SeaTac, WA, on Aug. 24. The road show will then move to KSPS Public Television in Spokane, WA, on Aug. 25. Both locations will feature two, two-hour sessions beginning at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. In cooperation with the Society of Broadcast Engineers Chapter 115, the road show will conclude in Boise, ID, at Stonehouse on Aug. 26, with a two-hour presentation starting at noon.

Elemental products leverage off-the-shelf GPU and CPU processors, along with custom video algorithms developed in-house, to deliver high-speed, high-quality video compression performance in a small footprint and at a highly affordable price.

Last year, the company introduced Elemental Server, a parallel, file-based video transcoding system that uses multiple GPUs to produce up to eight simultaneous HD outputs. The Elemental Server supports a variety of input and output files, and can create a mix of multiple resolution, bit rate and formatted files in faster-than-real-time.

The company’s Elemental Live, introduced in April, is a massively parallel video processing system that provides broadcasters and other content distributors with video and audio encoding for live event streaming.

From its user-friendly Web-based interface, Elemental Live allows simultaneous encoding of up to four 1080p streams, eight 720p video streams, or multiple adaptive streaming outputs for Adobe Flash, Microsoft Silverlight, and Apple iPhone and iPad.

For more on the Media Multiplied on Tour road show e-mail adela@advancedbroadcastsolutions.com/ or visit Elemental Technologies.