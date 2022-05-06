Adsmobile Plans to Launch Nuestra.TV Streaming Service

NEW YORK—Adsmovil has announced that it will launch of Nuestra.TV, an AVOD service targeting Hispanic audiences at the end of the second quarter of this year.

Adsmovil, a minority-owned pioneer in Hispanic mobile advertising and digital media, reported that the service will launch with more than 40+ FAST channels and 15,000+ hours of premium video on demand (VOD) content.

Its fully downloadable content library includes premiere productions (both English and Spanish) from the U.S., Latin America and Spain as well as original content created for the bilingual/bicultural consumer cohort from award-winning creators. Nuestra.TV will also offer educational programming, gaming, podcasts, UGC, live news, and music events.

"We have a decade of extensive acumen in this area, including in-depth Hispanic consumer and media consumption insights across countries of origin, generations, and languages,” said Alberto Pardo, president and CEO, Nuestra.TV. “With Nuestra.TV we are uniquely positioned to provide Hispanic cord cutters with a platform that is inclusive and authentic, and informed by content that is culturally and linguistically relevant, informative, and engaging. Nuestra.TV was created for all Latinos in the U.S. including the often overlooked bilingual/bicultural cohort,"

Hispanics, representing 62 million people in the U.S., are spending less time watching TV in favor of streaming video, especially ad-supported VOD, the company said during the NewFronts when it announced the new service.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend toward VOD and mobile streaming – with 22% of Hispanic TV homes cutting the cord within the last three years. Additional research indicates that 95% of Hispanics are likely to continue this habit into the future, using mobile and connected TV, primarily, and co-viewing with members of their households, the company said.

The companies also included statements from several major media buyers discussing the importance of the Hispanic market.

"Over the past few years, the Hispanic community has expanded and evolved significantly embracing on-demand streaming apps wholeheartedly,” explained Gonzalo Del FA, president of GroupM Multicultural. “Diversity and inclusion are critical components in today's media, both on-screen and across storylines, and the media industry is taking note. Nuestra.TV, Adsmovil's latest offering, is a great opportunity for brands to work with a free OTT offering that will do more than entertain but will educate and inspire across generations and languages."

Michael Roca, managing director, DE&I Investment, Omnicom MediaGroup added "There is pent-up demand to see more positive and inspiring stories/voices that reflect the fact that over 65% of Hispanics are US born and pivot effortlessly between their American and Latin cultures. Keen marketers who understand that Hispanics are not monolithic, are also seeking bespoke touchpoints and opportunities to reach this dynamic and elusive audience within authentic and relevant environments. New entries to the Hispanic OTT space, like Nuestra.TV, are ripe for the taking from all perspectives."

"Amidst the streaming wars and industry trade talk about all things CTV/OTT, the one facet that often gets overlooked is the need for cultural context and relevance,” noted Albert Thompson, managing director of digital innovation at Walton Isaacson. “Since there is no such thing as `One Latino,’ Nuestra.TV takes aim at better showcasing storylines from those 20 + countries of origin, as well as the U.S., across a platform where brands can create memorable impressions."