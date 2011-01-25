Adobe, thePlatform partner to enhance online, mobile content delivery

Adobe Systems and thePlatform have created a new alliance aimed at providing enhanced solutions for the delivery of online and mobile content with secure video management and publishing services for media publishers using Adobe Flash.

As part of the alliance, the companies will integrate the thePlatform’s mpx video management system with Adobe Flash, leveraging Adobe Flash Access.

“People are clamoring to watch content on their favorite device, whenever and wherever they want,” said Ian Blaine, thePlatform CEO. “However, media companies have to enforce content rights, business polices and monetization models while making it appear seamless to consumers.”