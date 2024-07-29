ADMC Riyadh Deploys Ikegami HDK-99 HDR Camera Systems

RIYADH—Ikegami has announced the delivery of ten HDK-99 camera systems to Advanced Digital Media Company (ADMC), a major supplier of broadcast quality media production systems and services in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Each system comprises an HDK-99 camera head, FA-97A fiber interface, BSX-100H base station, VFL-P700A viewfinder and OCP-300 operation control unit. They form part of ADMC’s transition from SDR to HDR capability.

ADMC is a Saudi-based company with nearly 40 years of experience serving the telecom, IT and media market sectors. Established in 1986, it builds, operates and offers on lease a wide range of production studio facilities and outside broadcast vehicles.

“We chose Ikegami HDK-99 cameras for their ability to integrate easily into studio-based projects, truck-based outside broadcast production or EFP-style mobile content creation,” commented Ayman Zeibak, general manager of ADMC. “We are confident and happy with the products and support we have received over the years from Ikegami’s Dubai team.”

“This order stems from our long-term relationship with ADMC as well as the industry-proven quality, reliability and versatility of our camera systems,” added Abdul Ghani, general manager, Ikegami Middle East. “The HDK-99 is a docking-style camera for over-the-shoulder, pedestal-mounted and tripod mounted applications. It is built to withstand the rigours of daily studio use and the physical demands imposed by mobile production projects such as stage events and sports coverage. It is also ideally suited to the rental market given its operator-friendly control routines and excellent ergonomic design.”

Ikegami HDK-99 camera systems form part of Ikegami’s UNICAM HD series. The imaging section comprises three 2.6 megapixel high-performance CMOS image sensors which deliver high picture quality HDR at Full-HD 1920 x 1080 resolution with progressive-scan. HLG mode maintains the high contrast required for HDR and conforms to the ITU-R BT.2100 international standard. Noise is less than -62 dB and sensitivity is a high F12. The sensors natively support 1080i /59.94, 1080i/50, 720p/59.94, 720p/50, 1080p/29.97, 1080p/25 and 1080p/23.98. Also supported by the HDK-99 are 1080p/59.94, 1080p/50, 1080i/119.88, and 1080i/100 3G formats.

A Lens Aberration Correction function minimizes resolution loss and coloured edging caused mainly by optical lens deviation. Quick EZ Focus Assist enhances the viewfinder signal, enabling the camera operator to make critical focus adjustments. Area size, area color, edge color and display time on the viewfinder are all adjustable from the camera menu, Ikegami reported.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Developed for use with the HDK-99 and other cameras in the UNICAM HD series, the BSX-100H base station provides 3G/HD signal outputs as standard. Optional additions include a plug-in media-over-IP interface module which allows video, audio and metadata to be transported as independent IP multicast streams. The BSX-100H can also process the HD output from the HDK-99 into 4K-UHD for output via 3G-SDI quad-Link. This option is activated by a purchasing a software key.

Ikegami’s OCP-300 control panel supports conventional one-by-one ICCP (Ikegami command) control, and Ethernet based control. It incorporates a 7 inch touchscreen colour LCD with rotary encoders plus a joystick for iris and pedestal control. A control depth feature allows the selection of basic, complete and customized operating access. Control configurations can be stored in a removable SD Memory Card. Options available for the OCP-300 include support for shared operation of up to 100 cameras. PoE+ connectivity eliminates the need for external power supplies. Cable lengths of up to 100 meters (Cat 5e Ethernet) are supported. Ikegami reported.