Adimex to Handle PESA Distribution in Australia, New Zealand

PESA XSTREAM



HUNTSVILLE, ALA.—PESA is expanding its reach as it has announced Sydney-based Adimex will now serve as a new distributor for PESA products in Australia and New Zealand. Among the products Adimex will distribute are the PESA XSTREAM multi-channel H.264 hardware encoders and decoders, easyPORT extenders, PESA PRO matrix switchers and converters, and C22 encoding/decoding cards.

PESA is a provider of audio/video baseband and IP connectivity products, including streaming products, routing switchers, matrix switchers, extenders, converters, media extenders and signal processing gear.