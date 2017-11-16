Adder, CBC Join AIMS

BOTHELL, WASH.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) has announced two new associate members: Adder Technology and Cologne Broadcasting Center (CBC).

AIMS, which will celebrate its second birthday next month, now boasts over 70 members.

Adder designs and manufactures an advanced range of KVM switches, extenders, and IP solutions that are designed to enable the reliable control of local, remote, and global IT systems.

CBC is home to all companies and networks of German media enterprise Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland. It offers a wide array of individualised services, from ingest to studio production, post production to playout, SNG to teleport, and digital archives to consulting.

This story originally appeared on TVT's sister publication TVB Europe.