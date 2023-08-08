Actus Digital to Introduce OTT StreamWatch at IBC 2023

Actus Digital will showcase its compliance logging, automation, technical monitoring for Quality Assurance, browser-based multiviewer, advanced clip editing and exporting to social and OTT tool, AI-based workflows, such as automatic ad detection for competitive analysis, advanced searching based on speech-to-text and translation for news monitoring and rating analysis options during IBC 2023, Sept. 15-18, at the RAI Amsterdam.

The company will showcase its new OTT StreamWatch monitoring solution, which provides OTT quality assurance. In addition to 24/7 quality assurance, it provides compliance logging, OTT stream monitoring and aircheck recording of native HLS and other OTT ABR streams, the company said.

It can be deployed as a standalone solution or as part of the Actus Intelligent Monitoring Platform, which offers users a central interface. OTT StreamWatch monitors FAST, IPTV and OTT streaming channels throughout the entire workflow, the company said.

Actus Digital will also unveil Remote Video Monitoring (RVM) within the Actus Intelligent Monitoring Platform. Designed as a quality assurance solution for multichannel video programming distributors (MVPDs), the Actus RVM allows MVPDs to gain real-time insights into their viewers’ quality of service (QoS) and verify local ad insertion and timing, it said.

MVPDs can remotely connect to STBs at head ends, and hub sites can examine one channel at a time or the entire channel lineup via multiviewer monitoring and proactive QoS alerts. When Actus RVM is deployed at multiple probe points and/or in multiple locations, it shows how widespread an issue is and pinpoints the exact location it entered the video distribution workflow.

See Actus Digital at IBC 2023 Stand 7.B44.